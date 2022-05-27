Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra state and presidential hopeful, announced that he has joined the Labour party.

This is coming barely 2 days after the frontline presidential aspirant announced his decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and withdraw from the presidential contest under the party.

The new development was disclosed by Peter Obi in a series of tweet posts on his official Twitter account on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Peter Obi who thanked all Nigerians, especially the youths who have joined him on a mission to take back and unite Nigeria, said he has consulted widely with various political parties and personalities to make sure they do not complicate the route to the desired destination.

What Peter Obi is saying

The statement from Peter Obi reads, ‘’I thank all Nigerians, especially our youths who have joined me in the mission of taking back and uniting Nigeria. This project is yours and for the future of your children, I am just a facilitator.

‘’Since I resigned from the PDP because of issues that are at variance with my persona and principles, I have consulted widely with various political parties and personalities to ensure we do not complicate the route to our desired destination.

‘’For me, the process of achieving our goal is as fundamental as what one will do thereafter. Therefore, I have chosen a route I consider to be in line with our aspirations and my mantra is taking our country from consumption to production and that is the Labour Party, which is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family.

‘’I invite all Nigerians to join me in taking back our country. Be assured I’ll never let u down.’’

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had on May 25, reported that Peter Obi had dumped the main opposition party, the PDP and withdrawn from the presidential contest under the platform

Obi in a letter titled, ‘Resignation from PDP and withdrawal from Presidential contest’, and addressed to the National Chairman of the party attributed his reason for the decision to recent developments within the party which makes it practically impossible to continue participating and make constructive contributions.

He had expressed serious concern over the political process in the party which he alleged had been hijacked by moneybags and heavily dollarized.

However, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in his reaction to the development questioned the integrity and character of a former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, over his decision to leave the PDP a few days before the presidential primary of the main opposition party.

Wike, a frontline presidential aspirant under the platform of the PDP, slammed Peter Obi, who was also an aspirant under the same party, for his action saying that the latter had not won an election since he left the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the party under which he became governor.