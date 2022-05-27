Africa’s Global Bank, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to reward several of its loyal customers in its upcoming Super Savers Draw which will be held on Friday, May 27th at the UBA Head Office, Marina, Lagos.

The UBA Super Savers Draw is a promo organised by the Bank through a series of transparent draws which will see hundreds of its Savings Account holders, rewarded with huge prizes after a transparent draw. At the draws, one lucky customer will win N2 million, N1.2 million, N500,000 each; while N100,000 cash prize will be up for grabs for 20 Bumper Account holders.

Another 10 Savings Account holders will win N1million each and some university students with a NextGen Account will win a monthly salary of N15,000 for a year.

UBA’s Head, Personal Banking, Ogechi Altraide, who spoke ahead of the draws, explained that the Super Savers promo is yet again another opportunity for customers to have their lives transformed. All existing customers should do to qualify is to ensure that they save monthly in their UBA Savings Account, while new customers should simply dial *919*20# to open a UBA Bumper Account.

According to her, the Super Savers Draw is open to account holders of the bank from the six geographical zones in Nigeria and has something big for everyone. The aim is to appreciate loyal customers of the bank, who have cultivated a savings culture and stayed loyal to the bank over the years. It will also offer fresh opportunities for potential and intending customers to join the growing number of UBA millionaires and lucky winners who have in the past benefitted from various promos held by the bank.

Winners who recently emerged from the draw, include, Olunwa Osita Ambrose who smiled home with the star prize of a whooping N2m, while Saheed Adeshina Adediran won N1.2m rent for a year. Adewunmi Olaniyi Sobowale, another lucky winner got N500,000 shopping allowance.

Others who equally smiled home with N100,000 cash prizes were; Bayode Peter Oluwaseun, Archibong Unyime Gift, Yakubu Fali, Alaegbu Promise Uchenna, Onyenwenyi Chidimma Confidence, Maria Obianuju Onyeneke, Emmanuel Kalu, Aramide Afolabi Temitope, Ijeoma Juliet Okika, Taiwo Micheal Odofin, Daina Ochekema Egbe, Ighodalo Thompson, Mercy Effiong, Alice Gabriel, Imrana Bello, Onyedika Promise Umeji, Uzoma Chibuike Timothy, Adewole James Idowu, Opeyemi John Kolawole and Israel Ojima Daniel.

Altraide said, “Indeed, there is something for everyone in the Super Savers Draw and it goes without saying that UBA prioritises not only the financial well-being, growth and ultimate success of customers but also places them at the very heart of its business which is why the bank keeps making more and more of its customers millionaires. Our customers are special to us, and this is another opportunity to prove just that”.

“Without a doubt, UBA prioritises not only the financial well-being, growth and ultimate success of customers but also places them at the very heart of its business which is why the bank keeps making more and more of its customers millionaires”.

Since UBA commenced the promo in 2020, about 300 winners have emerged from the initiative that continues to reward loyalty and encourage customers to cultivate a savings habit. The last mega draws which was held in December 2021, saw lots of customers rewarded by the bank.

United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty-five (25) million customers, across 1,000 business offices and customer touchpoints in 20 African countries. With presence in New York, London and Paris, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking services.