Abba Kyari, the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police has for the second time, asked an Abuja division of the Federal High court to grant him bail.

Kyari alongside his co-defendants prayed the court to admit them to bail as their lives are being threatened at the Kuje correctional centre.

Their lawyer told the court that their lives are at risk as they are being remanded in the same correctional centre with criminals they had arrested in the past.

What happened in court

Kyari’s lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, told the court that he had filed an application seeking the bail of the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th defendants and the said application had been served on the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He noted that the application was necessary due to the nature of the work the defendants had done in the course of policing the country.

Sunday Joseph, counsel for the prosecution (NDLEA), while opposing the application for bail noted that today was slated for review of the facts of the 6th and 7th defendants who pleaded guilty to the counts preferred against them.

The duo by name Chibuna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, who were the alleged drug traffickers that were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu pleaded guilty to counts 5,6 and 7 of the charges against them.

What you should know

Mr. Kyari was arrested alongside 4 police officers on February 14 and they were later charged to court by NDLEA.

They were arrested for their involvement in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy, discreditable, unethical and unprofessional conduct, official corruption, and tampering with exhibits in a case of illicit drug trafficking involving a perpetual transnational drug cartel.

Nairametrics had reported that Justice Emeka Nwite denied Mr Kyari bail following NDLEA’s argument that Kyari might jump bail and interfere with evidence if granted bail.