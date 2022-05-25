Peter Obi, a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, has announced his decision to dump the party and withdraw from the presidential race.

Obi announced his resignation from the PDP in a letter titled, ‘Resignation from PDP and withdrawal from Presidential contest’, addressed to the National Chairman of the party and can be seen on his official Twitter account.

The action by the frontline presidential candidate is coming barely a day after a group supporting his presidential ambition asked him to quit the PDP over allegations of a gang up by some party leaders to frustrate his presidential bid.

The decision to quit the party after initially being screened for the contest is coming a few days before the presidential primaries of PDP.

I have resigned my membership in the Peoples Democratic Party. – PO. pic.twitter.com/bi4u0u3jmm — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) May 25, 2022

Why the Obi is quitting the PDP

Peter Obi attributed his reason for the decision to recent developments within the party which makes it practically impossible to continue participating and make constructive contributions.

The letter from Peter Obi partly reads, ‘’I am writing to intimate you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu ward 2, Anaocha LGA, Anambra, effective Friday 20 May 2022. Consequently, I am by this letter informing you of my withdrawal for the PDP Presidential primaries.

‘’It was a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our great party. Unfortunately, recent developments within our party makes it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.’’

He said that Nigeria’s challenges are deep-rooted and require that everyone make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country, adding that his commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm