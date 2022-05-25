An Abuja division of the Federal High Court has rescheduled the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to June 28.

At the last adjourned date, the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako had adjourned the matter for tomorrow, Thursday, May 26.

However, Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor in a statement on Wednesday disclosed that the trial will not be held tomorrow as the trial judge will not be available.

What Kanu’s lawyer is saying

Mr Ejiofor said the legal team was communicated by the court’s registrar that the trial slated for tomorrow will not hold.

The statement reads, “Please be informed that we have just received communication from the Federal High Court’s Registrar, notifying us that the Court will no longer be sitting tomorrow, 26th May, 2022, on Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case.

“According to the Registrar, this is because His lordship, Justice Binta Nyako is indisposed, and as such, the matter is now adjourned to the 28th day of June, 2022 for Ruling/Hearing.

“We most respectfully, urge you all to maintain restraint, as you have always done. Keep your eyes on the ball, which is the freedom of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Also, please note that Justice delayed is not justice denied. We are aggressively cruising to victory, it is only a matter of time.

“We profoundly appreciate your solidarity, unflinching support and prayers, which have been sustaining us thus far. Please do not relent in your prayers, we do not take it for granted.

“We shall continue to keep you all informed as events unfold.”

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had reported that on May 18, Justice Binta Nyako dismissed Kanu’s bail application.

The judge noted that Mr Kanu has to explain why he did not abide by the bail condition she granted him in 2017.

She held that he was at liberty to file another bail application explaining why he was absent from the case since 2017.