Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court has denied Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), bail.

At the last adjourned date, Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), had argued that until a person is tried and convicted, he should be allowed to walk free and by the presumption of innocence, Kanu is innocent until proven otherwise.

However, FG’s counsel, M.S. Labaran, prayed the court to refuse the bail application on the grounds that Mr Kanu had allegedly violated the bail granted to him.

Judge’s response to Kanu’s bail application

Ruling on the bail application, Justice Nyako said Mr Kanu has to explain to her why he did not abide by her earlier bail conditions in 2017.

She held that he was at liberty to file another bail application explaining why he was absent from the case since 2017.

“You have to explain to me why you did not abide by my bail conditions.

“This application is premature and also refused, the bail application can be refiled and reapplied.

“We have given 19 interlocutory applications since this matter, I wish this case can be speedily disposed,” Justice Nyako said.

“Rendition for the purpose of criminal investigation is allowed. In the instant case, there is a bench warrant on the defendant (Kanu). Suffice to say, he is a fugitive before the court,” she added.