Lagos is regarded as the commercial capital of Nigeria where millions of people commute and work daily to keep the economy afloat. The city of Lagos is one bustling and hustling place where majority of Nigeria’s corporate, private and regional government deals are executed round the clock. This great deal of hard work, tenacity and sheer grit delivered by Lagos residents on a daily basis requires a commensurate residential luxury to rejuvenate their minds and bodies to continue to give nothing less than a hundred percent in their respective chosen field. Deluxe Residences, a member of Cavalli Group understood this task by launching The Vantage Bourdillon, grandeur luxury residential apartments impeccably designed with a vision to offer a lifetime posh experiences in the beautiful and timeless scenery of Ikoyi at Bourdillon road.

Bourdillon, a more than three kilometers long stretch street with sprawling edifices and glimpses of the Ikoyi waterfront is at the heart of Ikoyi, Lagos. Ikoyi is synonymous with the rich and flamboyant culture of Lagos. It is a serene and luxury enclave that is populated by many of Nigeria’s elites and international communities including the diplomatic corps.

Wouldn’t you want to live in The Vantage Bourdillon? Are you not excited that you have a lifetime opportunity to live in Lagos’ most exclusive neighborhood? Surely, you will welcome with both arms your dream of living in an extraordinary, dazzling architecture with inviting ambience and aura coupled with fascinating and luxurious facilities geared towards comfortability.

Deluxe residences, owners and developers of The Vantage Bourdillon designed the project to have 13 floors comprising of 12 floors for residential apartments and a recreational floor on the very first-floor which comes with a swimming pool, gym facility, luxury spa, cinema lounge and games including kids play area. The ground floor is where the concierge is located to handle all enquiries and additional parking space to complement the spacious basement parking. Other facilities include a central security system that provides round-the-clock security, constant power supply, central cooling system, elevators for easy access, fire alarms in cases of emergency and automation system that regulates all the facilities of The Vantage Bourdillon in one-stop button.

The Vantage Bourdillon is a fully serviced block of 20 luxurious three-bedroom apartments with gorgeously designed two five-bedroom penthouse maisonettes with each residential apartment equipped with spacious and tastefully finished living and dining spaces, large en-suite bedrooms, two en-suite maid room/boys’ quarters, fully fitted laundry room, modernized kitchen, large windows for natural ventilation and exquisite external terraces.

Emmanuel Odemayowa, Chief Executive Officer of Deluxe Residences says, “at Deluxe Residences, we don’t do things ten percent better. We do everything ten times better as we concentrate on our customers who are kings and queens deserving nothing short of flawless quality and splendid luxury.”

“From the exterior at The Vantage Bourdillon, our design brings to life extraordinary architectural façade, to making an unforgettable impression in the living rooms, to lasting memories depicting elegant and contemporary design of the bedrooms, to the inviting comfortability of the bathrooms, to the exquisitely arranged kitchen for your chef delight and finely finished lounge and gym to keep the body and mind fit, all fused together in modern smart automation, The Vantage Bourdillon is an unbeatable luxury you would dare not to miss,” explained Odemayowa.

Imagine that with all the modern amenities and superb location of The Vantage Bourdillon, it is very much affordable. You guessed right! The three-bedroom is yours from about One Million United States Dollars ($1Million) while you can live your ultra-luxury life at the five-bedroom penthouse for about Five Million United States Dollars ($5Million). 30% initial deposit with balance spread up across 24 months is acceptable. Please call 08145365118/08050465726 or email esther.briggs@deluxeresidences.net for more information.