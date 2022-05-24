The Federal Government has activated a passport tracking system that allows applicants to monitor and know the status of their application online.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf- Aregbesola, during the passing out parade of the 47th Basic Superintendent Course, 2021/2022 at the Nigerian Immigration Service training school, Kano on Tuesday.

Aregbesola who was represented by Commissioner, Civil Defence, Customs, Fire Service and Immigration Board, Emmanuel Bassey, revealed that before the end of the year, the service would have a fully digital application system that would eliminate any form of stress in the process.

What the Minister of Interior is saying

Aregbesola said, “One of the challenges of the NIS in the recent past is in the issuance of the Nigerian passport. I am, however, happy that we have overcome this and have now put in place a seamless passport administration system.

“We have also activated a tracking system that allows applicants to monitor and know the status of their application online. Let me reiterate my appeal to Nigerians to follow laid down regulations on passport application by going through the NIS online portal.

“Those who go through touts and unscrupulous NIS officials are undermining our effort to eliminate corruption and institute a stress-free application system. It is, therefore, your patriotic duty to go through the official channel and avoid any practice that subverts the due process.’’

The minister said that their engagement of these officers in the Nigeria Immigration Service reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening internal security of which our borders were an integral part

He maintained that without secure borders, no security measure can work, adding that external criminally-minded persons can infiltrate the country and escape at will if the borders are not well secured.

Aregbesola, who said that diseases spread also from one country to the other through cross border movements, urged the personnel to put the training and indoctrination to use in manning the border

What you should know

Recall that in April 2022, the Federal Government had first announced that it would in May introduce a system online for the tracking and monitoring of passport applications.

Aregbesola, who stated this at the opening of a 2-day workshop for Passport Control Officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Abuja, revealed that the Federal Government had concluded plans to launch a system that would lead to minimal interaction between passport applicants and immigration officers.

The minister said apart from the National Identity Number verification and linking, there should be no other major reason for the delay in issuing passports.