An Abuja division of the Federal High Court has slated June 28 for the continuation of the suit filed by the People’s Democratic Party on Section 84(12) of the electoral Act.

Justice Iyang Ekwo on Tuesday fixed the date to receive a report on the outcome of the Federal Government’s suit at the Supreme Court which sought an interpretation of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Amendment Act, 2022.

Recall President Muhammadu Buhari and Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation had dragged the National Assembly to the apex court over the said section seeking to void its provisions.

What happened in court

When the matter was called up, PDP’s counsel told the court that at the last adjourned date, the judge had ordered parties in the suit to review their processes.

Justice Ekwo then asked if the processes have been reviewed by parties as directed.

In response, Mr Dauda said he realised that the ruling of the court of appeal on Section 84(12) will lessen the work of the court if applied because the appellant court agreed with his client on two points but that decision is persuasive and only the Supreme Court’s decision is final.

He said that continuing hearing in the case would depend on the decision of the apex court which would be either binding on them or to allow the trial court to hear the matter.

He said “So all is pointing to the direction to know what the Supreme Court will say,”

The judge who said the matter has to be abated pending the apex court’s decision adjourned the matter for June 28.

He ordered parties in the suit to file relevant processes before the next adjourned date.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported that the apex Court fixed May 26, to hear the suit filed by President and AGF against NASS over Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act.