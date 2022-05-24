Black Women in Asset Management (BWAM) has recently spotlighted Dr Ola Brown’s work as the founder of Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company (FDHIC). FDHIC’s infrastructure arm develops healthcare infrastructure projects across Africa, usually through public private partnerships while the venture capital arm invests in early-stage health tech and fintech companies and currently has over 20 companies in its portfolio.

BWAM celebrated her significant strides in Alternative Asset Management by recognizing her in its 2022 40 Under 40 list. Speaking on the award list for 2022, Jacqueline Taiwo, CEO of BWAM said “Congratulations to this year’s 40 Under 40 award winners. BWAM is committed to shining a light on Black women from across the global investment industry who are visionaries and achieving great success in their careers. By sharing the stories of 40 remarkable women under 40, we want to increase their profile and inspire more women to pursue investment careers.”

Dr Ola Brown, a foremost expert in African healthcare, financing, and investments, is the Founder of the Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company (FDHIC), one of Africa’s leading diversified healthcare investment companies. Together with her team and strategic portfolio companies, Dr Ola Brown aims to make healthcare more affordable, accessible, and acceptable across the continent. FDHIC invests and operates across the healthcare and wellness value chain in hospital/clinic construction and refurbishment, diagnostics and medical equipment, health facility management, pharmaceutical retail, drug manufacturing, air ambulance services and logistics, as well as consulting/healthcare technology. The total value of companies in the FDHIC portfolio is over $400m.

Dr Ola Brown holds a bachelor’s degree in Medicine and Surgery, a Master’s Degree in Finance & Economic Policy (Major) and now plans to start a PhD in Economics later this year. She is a four-time published author with the most recent title focused on Banking, Finance and Economics in Emerging Markets. With her work featured several times on CNN, BBC, Forbes and Al-Jazeera, Dr Ola Brown sits on the Board of the Professional Women’s Network (Lagos Chapter). She leads the Health as a Business Group at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG). She also facilitates trade between Nigeria, the United States and the UK through her seats on the committee of the British Business Group (Lagos) and the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (Healthcare Section) respectively.

Launched in 2019, Black Women in Asset Management is a registered nonprofit association in the UK with over 800 members globally. Other women on the 2022 list include Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes, Rukayyat Kolawole, among others. BWAM’s members are aligned around a common goal to support the retention and advancement of Black women working in the asset management field. Their mission is to champion the positive impact of the talented black women in asset management and provide the tools that will enable them to thrive.