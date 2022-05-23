Nigeria’s energy supply improved slightly on Sunday by 4.6% to 84.05GWh, from 80.36GWh recorded in the previous day, following a 3.8% increase in energy generation to 85.21GWh.

This is according to information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). Specifically, Nigeria’s power generation rose from 82.12GWh on Saturday, 21st May 2022 to 85.21GWh on Sunday.

Despite the marginal growth, Nigeria’s energy generation continues to thread below the minimum 105kMWh required to record some level of stability in power supply in the country. Notably, Nigerians continue to grapple with epileptic power supply, with multiple grid disruptions recorded so far in 2022, causing widespread blackouts across the country.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s energy generation on Sunday peaked at 3,751.1MW, a 1.2% decrease compared to 3,795.4MW recorded a day before, while off-peak generation was stated at 3,359.9MW.

Highlight (22nd May 2022)

Peak generation – 3,751.1MW (-1.2%)

Off-peak generation – 3,359.9MW (+10.9%)

Energy generated – 85,209.68MWh (+3.8%)

Energy sent out – 84,045.52MWh (+4.6%)

It is worth noting that the highest frequency for the day was 50.49Hz, while the lowest frequency was 48.99Hz.

Meanwhile, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has reported completed work on the 330KV Akure Transmission Substation in Ondo State, which is expected to deliver up to 96MW of electricity.

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need for many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the cost of alternative energy amidst the global energy crisis. The cost of power in the country has gone up and is further exacerbated by constant disruption in electricity supply.