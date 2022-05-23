The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki; former finance minister, Bashir Yuguda and three others on 25 counts bordering on misappropriation and receiving fraudulent proceeds to the tune of N23.3 billion.

They were arraigned on Monday before Justice Yusuf Halilu of the FCT high court, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Other defendants include former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, his son, Sagir Bafarawa and their company, Dalhatu Investment Limited.

What happened in court

The defendants who took their plea, pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against them by the EFCC.

Fagbemi (SAN) prayed the court to allow defendants to continue on the bail conditions earlier granted in 2015.

Justice Halilu granted their prayer by allowing them enjoy the bail condition given to them earlier by Justice Huseini Baba-yusuf

He then adjourned the matter until June 7 to hear Dasuki’s application and June 30 for continuation of trial.

What you should know

The defendants were first arraigned in 2015 before Justice Peter Affen who is now a Justice at the appellate court.

They were accused of diverting funds from the office of the national security adviser between 2013 and 2015 to finance electionary campaigns .