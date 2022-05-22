After a beleaguered January update that saw the company advising users to uninstall, Microsoft last week released a new update that not only fixed the bugs in its last update but added new exciting features for users.

The Windows 11 build 22000.706 was released to the Windows Insider Programme, a community of millions of Windows’ biggest fans who get to be the first to see what is next in Windows. It is expected to be released to the public in the coming weeks.

New features

Microsoft says that it has improved the Family Safety verification experience for child accounts when they request additional screen time. More importantly, the company has added support for its Windows Spotlight feature on the desktop.

The Windows Spotlight feature was introduced with Windows 10 and leveraged Microsoft’s Bing search engine to add new background images and additional info about them to the lock screen on Windows 10 and 11 daily.

Now, with the latest update, Windows 11 users will be able to enable the feature on the home screen of their laptop or desktop to get new background images daily.

Following the update, users can simply go to the “Personalize your background” section under the Personalization settings to enable Windows spotlight. With the feature enabled, the home screen wallpapers on Windows 11 will be able to cycle through new, high-res wallpapers every day automatically.

Bugs fixed

Aside from these new features, Microsoft has fixed numerous bugs with the last KB5014019 update, which forces some apps to stop working.

Other bugs fixed in the new update include:

Issues in searchindexer.exe that affects the search for shapes in Microsoft Visio.

Issues that might run an AnyCPU application as a 32-bit process.

Issues that prevent Azure Desired State Configuration (DSC) scenarios that have multiple partial configurations from working as expected.

Issues that fail to display the Application Counters section in the performance reports of the Performance Monitor tool.

Issues that fail to maintain the display brightness after changing the display mode.

Issue that might affect some apps that use d3d9.dll with certain graphics cards and might cause those apps to close unexpectedly.

Issue that prevents internet shortcuts from updating.

Issue causes some users to see a black screen when they sign in and out of Windows.

Bottom line

Aside from the ones listed above, several other issues with the last Windows 11 update were also fixed, which brings a whole new experience for the users. With the spotlight feature, using Windows 11 will now be more exciting.