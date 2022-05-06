Software giant, Microsoft, is advising Windows 11 users to uninstall a recent software update after it was discovered to cause certain apps to crash. In a support document, the company admitted Windows 11 update ‘KB5012643’ causes apps using specific .NET 3.5 framework components to become unstable.

The .NET Framework is a free, open-source platform used to build and run programmes on Windows and is relied upon by many apps.

What Microsoft is saying

In the support document released on April 25, 2022, the software company said: “After installing this update, some .NET Framework 3.5 apps might have issues or fail to open. Affected apps are using certain optional components in .NET Framework 3.5, such as Windows Communication Foundation (WCF) and Windows Workflow (WWF) components.”

“To mitigate this issue, you can uninstall this update.

“To do this, select the Start button and type, Windows Update Settings, and select it. On the Windows Update settings window, select View Update History then select Uninstall Update. Find KB5012643 in the list and select it, then select Uninstall,” it explained.

“If you cannot uninstall this update (KB5012643), you can also mitigate this issue by re-enabling .NET Framework 3.5 and the Windows Communication Foundation in Windows Features,” Microsoft added.

What you should know

Microsoft released Windows 11 in October last year as an upgrade to Windows 10

An update to the new Windows was released in January 2022, which is now causing problems for some users.

