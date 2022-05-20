Social media platform, WhatsApp has opened its Cloud API for all businesses globally in a push to drive efficient communications for businesses of all sizes.

The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, says this will allow businesses and developers to build on top of WhatsApp to customize their experiences and respond to customers quickly and easily.

Although the WhatsApp API had been available before now, it involves a complex process to use. Meta says the cloud-hosted version of the WhatsApp API removes all that complexity and businesses of all sizes can get started in just a few minutes.

What the company is saying

Announcing the opening of the API, Zuckerberg said: “The best business experiences meet people where they are and that’s WhatsApp, so I’m excited to open this to businesses everywhere. Already, more than 1 billion users connect with a business account across our messaging services every week. They’re reaching out for help, to find products and services, and to buy anything from big-ticket items to everyday goods. And today, I am excited to announce that we’re opening WhatsApp to any business of any size around the world with WhatsApp Cloud API.”

What you should know

Launched in 2018, the WhatsApp Business App is aimed at smaller businesses that want to establish an official presence on WhatsApp’s service and connect with customers.

It provides a set of features that wouldn’t be available to users of the free WhatsApp messaging app, like support automated quick replies, greeting messages, FAQs, away messaging, statistics, and more.

The Cloud API just introduced will be offered for a fee — like the ability to manage chats across up to 10 devices. The company will also provide new customizable WhatsApp click-to-chat links that help businesses attract customers across their online presence, including Meta’s other applications like Facebook and Instagram.