The Consumer Goods Index, which tracks the daily performance of quoted FMCG companies, depreciated by 0.54%, from 694.01 points the previous day, to 690.27 points, at the end of Tuesday’s trading session.

The decline recorded in the consumer goods index was driven mainly by Flour Mills Nig Plc, Champion Brew Plc, Unilever Nig Plc, Dangote Sugar Plc and Honeywell Flourmill Plc which depreciated by 9.20%, 6.09%, 2.67%, 1.73%, and 1.04% respectively.

Stock performance summary

Flour Mills Nig Plc

Flour Mills Nig Plc share price depreciated from N40.75 to N37.00, reflecting a decrease of 9.20% at the end of the day’s trading session.

The decrease in share prices of the company was reflected in the decline of the market capitalization from N167.09 billion to N151.71 billion bringing the loss to N15.38 billion in market capitalization at the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The shares of Flour Mills have appreciated by 30.51% from year-to-date and currently traded at N37.00. However, the shares of the company have returned about 34.55% gains for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N27.50 per share.

Champion Breweries Plc

Champion Breweries Plc share price declined from N3.94 to N3.70, reflecting a decline of 6.09% at the end of the trading session.

The decrease in share prices took the market capitalization down from N30.85 billion to N28.97 billion resulting in a loss of N1.88 billion in market capitalization at the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The shares of the brewery have appreciated by 57.45% from year-to-date, starting the year at N2.35 and currently traded at N3.70. However, the shares of the company have returned about 105.56% gains for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N1.80 per share.

Unilever Nig Plc

Unilever Nig Plc share price declined from N15.00 to N14.60, reflecting a decline of 2.67% at the end of the trading session.

The decrease in share prices took the market capitalization down from N86.18 billion to N83.88 billion resulting in a loss of N2.30 billion in market capitalization at the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The shares of the conglomerate have appreciated by 0.69% from year-to-date, starting the year at N14.50 and currently traded at N14.60. However, the shares of the company have returned about 28.07% gains for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N11.40 per share.

Dangote Sugar Plc

Dangote Sugar Plc share price depreciated from N17.30 to 17.00, reflecting a decline of 1.73% at the end of the day’s trading session.

The decrease in share prices of the sugar refinery took the market capitalization from N210.14 billion to N206.50 billion bringing the loss to N3.64 billion in market capitalization at the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The shares of Dangote Sugar Refinery have depreciated by 2.30% from year-to-date, starting the year at N17.40 and currently traded at N17.00. However, the shares of the company have returned gains of about 13.33% for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N15.00 per share.

Honeywell Flour mill Plc

Honeywell Flourmill Plc share price declined from N3.83 to N3.79, reflecting a decline of 1.04% at the end of the trading session.

The decrease in share prices took the market capitalization down from N30.37 billion to N30.06 billion resulting in a loss of N317 million in market capitalization at the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The shares of the miller have appreciated by 11.47% from year-to-date, starting the year at N3.40 and currently traded at N3.79. However, the shares of the company have returned about 244.55% gains for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N1.10 per share.

What you should know

At the end of yesterday’s trading activities, the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization depreciated by 0.35% from the previous trading day, to close at 52,756.62 index points and N28.44 trillion respectively.