Nigeria recorded a total energy generation of 83.446GWh on Tuesday, 18th May 2022, which is 0.8% higher than the 82.744GWh generated in the previous day. This is according to information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Likewise, power supply increased by 0.8% to stand at 82.402GWh on Tuesday, from 81.71GWh sent out on Monday. The amount of power supplied on Monday, by the Generating Companies, represents 98.75% of the total power generated.

Despite the marginal growth, Nigeria’s energy generation has continued to fall below the minimum 105kMWh required to record some level of stability in power supply in the country as Nigerians continue to grapple with epileptic power supply, with multiple grid disruptions recorded so far in 2022, causing widespread blackouts across the country.

Nigeria’s energy generation on Tuesday peaked at 3,804.4MW, a 5.7% increase compared to 3,599.8MW recorded on Monday, while off-peak generation was stated at 3,054.4MW.

It is worth noting that the highest frequency for the day was 50.95Hz, while the lowest frequency was 49.03Hz.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has informed the general public and industry stakeholders through a disclosure that the commission will be commencing the processes for the July 2022 Minor Review of MYTO – 2022 to consider changes in relevant macroeconomic indices, generation capacity and CAPEX required for evacuation and distribution of the available generation capacity in compliance with extant rules

Also, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has reported completed work on the 330KV Akure Transmission Substation in Ondo State, which is expected to deliver up to 96MW of electricity.

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need of many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the price of diesel and recent fuel scarcity across the country. The cost of power in the country has gone up and is further exacerbated by constant disruption in electricity supply.