DiamondXtra, the customer-centric interest yielding hybrid account by Access Bank which allows customers win different prizes in transparent draws across the country, is offering N270 million in prizes in the Season 14 edition to its customers.

The Season 14 edition, according to Adaeze Umeh, Access Bank’s Group Head, Consumer Banking, will also include among many other things, an offer of digital marketing training for 14,000 customers.

Umeh, while speaking at a media parley, said: “This Season 14 draws will be different. In Season 14, we will be training 14,000 customers in digital marketing. We are also bringing the draws closer to you as we will be doing regional draws where 359 winners will emerge.

“Business grants will also have 28 winners while salary-for-life where a customer will win N100,000 per month for twenty years, will be a centre of attraction. We are also introducing educational grant”.

The total amount to be given out for Season 14 is N270 million and a total of 62 millionaires would be rewarded with other consolation prizes and digital marketing classes for 14,000 DiamondXtra customers. So far, over 24,000 customers have been rewarded with more than N6 billion.

Robert Giles, Senior Advisor, Retail Banking, Access Bank said the bank, through the DiamondXtra savings promo, is helping the economy of the country as well as the people themselves.

According to Giles, the DiamondXtra rewarding scheme has improved year-in-year-out and Access Bank remains in constant engagement with its customers on what they would like in subsequent seasons of the rewarding scheme.

He said: “The initiative has been very successful for the bank and when we have happy customers, we have happy numbers. So, customers who use DiamondXtra stay with us a lot longer and they do more with us because effectively our customers get rewarded.

The DiamondXtra reward scheme has produced many winners over the last 13 seasons. To be part of this great wins this season, all you need to do is to open a DiamondXtra account with a minimum of N5,000 by dialing *901*5# from your mobile phone or visit a branch closest to you. The more multiples of N5000, you save, the higher your chances of winning.