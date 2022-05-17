United Capital Plc has announced the resignation of Ms. Tokunbo Ajayi as a Non-Executive Director of the company.

This was stated in a disclosure signed by the company’s secretary, Leo Okafor and filed with the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX).

According to the disclosure, Ms. Tokunbo Ajayi was a member of the Finance, Investment and Risk Management; and the Audit and Governance Committees of the Board.

In addition, the Board of the company thanked her for her contributions to the company.

About Ms. Tokunbo Ajayi

Ms. Tokunbo Ajayi was appointed Non-Executive Director of United Capital Plc in September 2021.

Prior to her appointment, she was the MD/CEO of United Capital Trustees Limited, bringing over 30 years’ experience in the financial services industry, and specifically in the trusteeship space.

Ms. Ajayi qualified as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1986 and obtained a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile Ife in 1985.

She is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, the Business Recovery & Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN), Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria, and the Nigerian Institute of Management and British Council.

In 2014, she was awarded the Business Excellence Award by the African Business Forum in the United Kingdom as well as the African Entrepreneurship Award in 2018 by the Voice Achievers Awards in the Netherlands.

She is an Alumnus of Philips Consulting, South Africa Senior Management Programme, and the Columbia Business High School High Impact Leadership Programme.