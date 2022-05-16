The Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, has published its Top tax-compliant companies in 2021. The list showed that of top ten companies listed, 8 are in Nigeria’s Oil and gas space and 2 in Nigeria’s telecoms space.

This was disclosed in a report on Monday afternoon titled “Accolades For Our Tax-Complaint Companies In 2021

The report revealed Nigeria’s top- performing taxpayers are Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Company, Nigeria National Petroleum Company, Mobil Producing Unlimited, Star Deep Water Petroleum Limited, MTN Nigeria and others.

What they are saying

FIRS said it is pleased to celebrate the top performing tax payers who contributed to her success in 2021.

“The service surpassed its tax collection target in 2021, and in doing so, crossed the N6 trillion threshold for the first time,” the Service stated.

It added the feat was made possible through the “uncommon leadership” of President Muhammadu Buhari,

Top tax-compliant companies in 2021 include;

Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Company Ltd, which the FIRS says it is its ” Most Supportive Taxpayer”

Nigeria National Petroleum Company, which it crowned as its ” highest taxpayer”

Mobil Producing Unlimited

Star Deep Water Petroleum Ltd

MTN Nigeria Communications PLC

Shell Petreoleum Development Co Limited

Chevron Nigeria Limited

Total E&P Nigeria Limited

Airtel Networks Limited

Nigerian petroleum Development Company Limited.

Dangote Cement came in 12th place.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last month that Nigerian telecoms giant, MTN Nigeria Communications PLC’s total tax contribution to all government agencies including the FIRS amounted to N757.6 billion.

The company paid a total of N618.7 billion in direct and indirect taxes to the FIRS in the 2021 tax year, which makes it the largest single biggest contributor to taxes in Nigeria at 13.5%.