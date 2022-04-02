Nigerian telecoms giant, MTN Nigeria Communications PLC’s total tax contribution to all government agencies including the FIRS amounted to N757.6 billion.

The company paid a total of N618.7 billion in direct and indirect taxes to the FIRS in the 2021 tax year, which makes it the largest single biggest contributor to taxes in Nigeria at 13.5%.

This was disclosed at the National Tax Dialogue organised by the FIRS, released in a statement viewed by Nairametrics.

What the statement said:

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed disclosed that MTN Nigeria is Nigeria’s most tax compliant organisation. She revealed that Nigeria’s other tax revenue objectives are to “institutionalise a healthy tax culture among Nigerians. The right attitude towards taxation that will enable every Nigerian to become a co-guardian of the tax system and the commonwealth.”

She added that it will create a participatory system of taxation whereby the taxpayers and other stakeholders understand and accept that they have an equal stake in the tax system.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported earlier this year that MTN Nig Plc in its released 2021 FY Audited Financial Statement, revealed a 22.90% growth in revenue from N1.35 trillion to N1.65 trillion in the current period.

The company reported a 45.5% growth in net profit of N298.65 billion from N205.21 billion in the corresponding period of 2020.