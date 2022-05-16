The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has given approval for its accredited Computer Based Tests (CBT) centres to increase service charges per candidate from N1,400 to N2,000.

This is as the examination body has concluded plans to delist all CBT centres that failed during the 2022 UTME exercise.

This disclosure is contained in the Weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar on Monday, May 16 in Abuja.

JAMB explained that the 43% increase was due to the high cost of diesel and other energy challenges in the country, adding that each candidate initially paid the sum of N1,400, made up of N700 for mock-UTME and another N700 for the UTME.

What JAMB is saying

JAMB in the statement said, “Given the high cost of diesel and other energy challenges in the country, the management of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has given the nod to its partnering CBT centres to henceforth collect the sum of N2,000 as service charge for the use of their centres from the candidates sitting both Mock-UTME and the UTME.

“In essence, candidates who did not indicate to sit for the mock-UTME will pay only N1, 000 for the UTME while those who want to sit for the mock UTME will pay additional N1000.’’

It stated that the Board resolved on this move as many candidates who indicated interest to take the mock-UTME had oftentimes refused to turn up for the exercise.

It stated, “They end up forcing the centres to expend resources in preparation for their appearance.

“The implication of this is that once you indicate interest to sit the mock-UTME, you are duty-bound to pay for the exercise whether you take the examination or do otherwise.’’

It, however, explained that the high cost of maintaining the centres for the two exercises prompted it to approve the increase to ameliorate the pressure on the centres.

The examination body said, “Consequently, candidates are now advised to make up their minds if, indeed, they want to participate in the mock exercise before indicating their interest at the point of registration.

“This is because they will be required to pay for it.

“It is also owing to the fact that once candidates indicate their interest to take the mock-UTME, the centres to which they will be assigned will be mandated to put in place necessary facilities to prepare for their appearance.’’

What you should know

Recall that JAMB on Saturday, May 14, 2022, announce the release of the results of candidates who sat for the just concluded 2022 UTME, saying that it had not uploaded the results to its website for obvious reasons and as such advised on the process for checking the results.

Benjamin in his statement said that the candidates could check their results using the SMS code, advising them to send UTMERESULT in one word to 55019 to have their results checked.

About 1.7 million candidates were reported to have taken part in the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination nationwide in 755 registered computer-based centres.

Also, in a related development, JAMB had said that the CBT centres to be delisted were not able to perform optimally to the approved capacities leading to the reduction of their capacities to conduct the 2022 UTME to specification.

The board said that the measure became necessary as it had begun preparations for its next exercise, while also assuring of its readiness to surpass this year’s success in subsequent exercises.