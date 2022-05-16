The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has urged Nigerian businesses and all government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to take extra security precautions by hardening their cyber defences and performing due diligence in identifying malicious activities on their networks.

NITDA, in a statement, said the warning became necessary following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has increased cyberattacks on businesses and government organizations, with the possibility of spillover cyberattacks against non-primary targets becoming far more frequent.

According to the agency, there is a greater danger for countries doing business in or with these countries’ governments, as well as businesses or countries that apply sanctions or are believed to intervene.

What NITDA is saying

The agency in the statement said: “MDAs and businesses are advised to use the following steps to prevent such attacks: Carry out checks for possible vulnerabilities on your systems and implement appropriate remediations; always ensure software’s are updated; carry out regular patches on all systems; secure and monitor remote desktop protocol and other risky services; carry out awareness on cyber security best practices to sensitize employees and users of services.”

The agency also invited organizations to sign up for its free web protection service, which will provide MDAs’ administrators with detailed information about the vulnerability of their web services.