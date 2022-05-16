The Nigerian government is currently working on proposals it can use to resolve the ASUU strike, including a new scheme in which universities implement a different way of earning funds.

This was disclosed by Emeka Nwajiuba, former Minister of State for Education and a presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday.

He stated that the implementation of alternative funding structures is a necessity for university autonomy.

What the former minister is saying

Nwajiuba apologised to Nigerian students for the continued strike, taking responsibility as their minister.

“On behalf of the FG, we want issues to be understood. We have had nearly 15 strikes in 20 years. ASUU has a case, they are making a case for the entire university system,” he said.

“The only problem is that we have asked ASUU that strikes can’t cure the problem. FG is saying we need our students back in school, as it hurts parents and students.

“We think ASUU may need to consider and work with government including needs assessment, allowances, this government has done more than any other government in meeting with ASUU.

On proposals FG can use to resolve ASUU, he stated that a new scheme in which universities earn a different way of earning money is being looked at

“This is something I will implement if president,” he stated, adding that “even if not implemented now, University autonomy law needs to be activated because you see, there are only 50 of these federal universities and there are 200 others. However, these 50 alone are more than 75 percent of the number of students in the entire university structure – about 2.2m of them.”

“So, it is important we give them a funding structure; we need to bring a funding structure to the table because this coming hand-in-cap to the Federal Government at all times cannot be continued and is not sustainable.

“We need to arrive at something sustainable and we have proposed that, I am sure the President will be looking at it,” he said.

In case you missed it

ASUU had, on Monday, extended its roll-over strike which started on February 14 by another 12 weeks.

Its demands include the funding of the revitalisation of public universities, the Earned Academic Allowances, the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) and promotion arrears.

Nairametrics reported last week that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) revealed that it rejected Federal Government’s request to suspend the ongoing strike conditionally, maintaining its stance on the industrial action.