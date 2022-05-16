Since it breached the internet in 2009, cryptocurrency has become so pervasive that investors cannot but notice its publicity. Cryptocurrency is a truly decentralized digital currency. Ultimately, over 50 Cryptocurrencies exist for a variety of uses.

For many investors, cryptocurrency appears to be an optional investment that they can purchase and trade to maximize their profits. For others, it is merely a means of payment while making an online purchase. It still does not change the fact that the staying power of cryptocurrencies is staggering. Imagine buying crypto like Bitcoin at $38,607 today and meeting it at $27, 601 tomorrow, Or Vise Versa.

This volatility has ultimately swayed the mind of many investors that they wonder if there are Cryptocurrencies with a high tendency of having a high surge in 2022. Logarithmic Finance(LOG), Flow(FLOW) and Zcash(ZEC) are specially selected crypto you might want to consider adding to your portfolio.

Flow (FLOW)

The Flow (FLOW) was particularly designed for NFts by the organization that founded Crypto Kitties. Flow(FLOW) was created by a company called AxiomZen. As of the time of writing, Flow(FLOW) is still in its beta phase of the main net.

The Flow (FLOW) blockchain looks entirely different from other cryptocurrency blockchains in the crypto space. FLOW was built from the scratch and uses a new programming language for its smart contract named Cadence, which is developer friendly for anything NFT-related. Currently, Flow(FLOW) is at $6.39. And within the last 14 days, it has been having a good performance from $4 to as high as $7.38.

Leading developers and some of the world’s largest businesses are already leveraging Flow to create entirely new experiences with high-quality content. Though not financial advice, do not underestimate Flow(FLOW), because there is a huge possibility of Flow(FLOW) having a sudden surge before the end of 2022.

Zcash (ZEC)

Zcash is a decentralized cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy. The price of Zcash(ZEC) has increased by 27% to $255.39 per token. Zooko Wilcox-0’Hearn, a computer security specialist and entrepreneur, invented Zcash (ZEC) in 2016. Zcash coins can be found in either a transparent or a shielded pool.

And since December 2017, just around 4% of Zcash coins were in the shielded pool, and also most cryptocurrency wallet programs at the period did not support z-address, and there were no web-based wallets that did. The shielded pool of Zcash coins was further studied for security, and it was discovered that the privacy set can be significantly reduced by heuristic-based observable patterns of usage.

Zcash provides private transaction participants with the option of “selective disclosure,” which enables users to demonstrate payment for auditing purposes. One such motivation is to provide private actors with the option of adhering to anti-money laundering or tax requirements. “While transactions are auditable, participant control over disclosure exists.”

Investors have been keeping a watch on Zcash recently because it was announced that Zcash(ZEC) is on the verge of transitioning to a concept called Proof-of-stake. This notion will aid in the reduction of online fraud during transactions. And will reduce the miner’s advantage in an attack. At the time of writing, ZEC is trading just above $123, with a circulating supply of 14.2 million ZEC, we anticipate that Zcash will continue to grow in popularity and profitability beyond 2022.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a cross-chain and multi-chain platform that connects to major blockchain networks such as Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX), and the BNB Chain.

It’s a layer-3 switching protocol that aims to link investors and fintech businesses while simultaneously lowering communication costs. LOG’s main objective, according to their ambitious and outstanding whitepaper, is to bridge the gap between investors and innovators in order to increase the awareness and acceptance of the crypto ecosystem’s UX/UI.

There is currently a surge in Logarithmic Finance (LOG) among cryptocurrency enthusiasts, which has pushed the token to approximately 200% above its starting figure. The cryptocurrency Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is not fraudulent. Because LOG is being inspected by Certik, a business that ensures blockchain security, it’s extremely improbable that it’s a rug pull coin.

LOG enables investors to trade tokens from other blockchain networks even for NFTs. LOG is currently in its presale stage, allowing its token to remain affordable. The maximum supply of LOG tokens is 4 billion, but only 1.2 billion will be offered for sale.

