Samsung recently announced the release of Galaxy A53 5G in Nigeria and other parts of the world, making it the latest addition to the Galaxy A Series family, Samsung’s best-selling line. Apparently prepared for the next generation technology 5G, all Samsung A series devices released so far this year are 5G-enabled.

Nigerians buying this phone now will be making a future investment ahead of 5G deployment, which has been slated for the fourth quarter of this year.

Aside from the 5G capability, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G spots some of the great features that Samsung phones are known for. However, not much has changed, certainly not enough to entice current owners of other recent Galaxy A series.

Key features

Display: 6.50″ Super AMOLED, 120Hz, 800 nits (HBM), 1080x2400px resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 405ppi.

6.50″ Super AMOLED, 120Hz, 800 nits (HBM), 1080x2400px resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 405ppi. Chipset: Exynos 1280 (5 nm): Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55); Mali-G68.

Exynos 1280 (5 nm): Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55); Mali-G68. Memory: 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM; microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot).

128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM; microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot). OS/Software: Android 12, One UI 4.1.

Android 12, One UI 4.1. Rear camera: Wide (main): 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm, 1/1.7X”, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS; Ultra wide angle: 12 MP, f/2.2, 123-degree, 1.12µm; Macro: 5 MP, f/2.4; Depth: 5 MP, f/2.4.

Wide (main): 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm, 1/1.7X”, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS; Ultra wide angle: 12 MP, f/2.2, 123-degree, 1.12µm; Macro: 5 MP, f/2.4; Depth: 5 MP, f/2.4. Front camera: 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm.

32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm. Body: 159.6×74.8×8.1mm, 189g; plastic body, glass front; IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins).

159.6×74.8×8.1mm, 189g; plastic body, glass front; IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins). Battery: 5000mAh; Fast charging 25W.

5000mAh; Fast charging 25W. Misc: Fingerprint reader (under display, optical); Virtual proximity sensing.

Pros

Trendy attractive design

IP67 dust/water resistant

The A53 5G has a larger 5,000mAh battery than its predecessor

Bright AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Latest One UI 4.1 and Android 12 setup

4K video recording

Cons

No 3.5 mm audio jack

No Wi-Fi 6 support

No FM radio

Bottom line

The A53 5G is pretty much identical both in terms of specs and design to its predecessor. While Samsung has already raised the bar with previous Galaxy A models, the A53 5G fails to meet those expectations. The move to a new Exynos 1280 chipset, while more than likely fiscally sound and great for Samsung, actually constitutes an all-around downgrade compared to last year’s Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset.

In all, the A53 5G is a good mid-range device for those who can spend more for the Samsung bragging rights, though there are several other Android devices in the market with similar features at lower prices.