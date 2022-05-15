The 2019 divorce between billionaire Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott remains one of the costliest in history at $38 billion in favour of the latter. While this first came out as a mutual agreement between the estranged couple, the allegation of cheating that later came out indicated that there was more to the divorce.

While this came as one of the most popular cases of cheating in marriage, the act of infidelity has become commonplace globally. It is believed that this practice continues to spread because many are not being caught.

However, just as technology has always proffered solutions to every human challenge, it is offering a leeway to keep couples faithful in their relationships. Today, there are several technological solutions for spouses to keep tabs on one another.

Here are seven apps to catch a cheating spouse:

mSpy

mSpy is one of the most popular apps for catching a cheating spouse. Spouses may monitor their husband or wife’s WhatsApp or Facebook chats and their Tinder and Snapchat interactions, using just one software application.

With this technology, you will be able to spy on your spouse by secretly turning on the camera of the target device to find out about their whereabouts or the people they are with. In addition, the voice recorder of the device can be activated for you to hear the background voices and phone surroundings.

In this way, you can find out whether your spouse has told you the truth with respect to where they are or which friends they are with or if they told you lies. All of this will be done in stealth mode so you don’t need to worry about being detected by your spouse in an attempt to catch a cheating spouse.

eyeZy

eyeZy is one of the most powerful phone monitoring software apps on the planet. When it comes to helping their clients, they are passionate about helping them not only when it comes to working out whether your spouse is cheating online or not, but also if you are a parent, and you’re wanting to keep track of what your children are doing so that you can feel secure in their online activity.

All you need to do to get started with these guys is choose your membership, install their software, where they will be able to help you with 24/7 support, and then they can help you extract the right information from the target device, or through their easy-to-use dashboard.

Xnspy

Xnspy is an app that is ideal if you need to be able to confront a cheating spouse because they have some of the most advanced features in the industry.

The app has a screen recording, where you can capture screen recordings of the target phone, which means that if your husband or wife is messaging somebody on social media, you are going to be able to screenshot the messages for the proof. This app is considered one of the best apps for catching a cheating spouse and can help you monitor 12 unique social apps, and can also help you monitor emails, phone calls, and multimedia.

Highster Mobile

Highster records all Facebook and WhatsApp chats, as well as text messages and other types of communications. The GPS tracker keeps track of both current and previous locations.

Highster is unique in that it is one of the few cheater-detection apps that allows you to buy a lifetime license for the same price as a single month. It comes with a 30-day guarantee, lifetime upgrades, and support for Android and iPhone. Alternatively, if you wanted a discreet car tracker to get more reliable data, then GPStrackershop.com recommends Everlast Nano as a great option.

SpyBubble

SpyBubble is a smartphone and tablet spying app originally designed for parents who wish to control their children’s online activities. It is full of features that can be used to spy on a cheating spouse, and you need to be able to instantly monitor everything they do.

SpyBubble acts as the middleman between the target cell phone and you so that you can confront your husband or wife, and get the truth out once and for all. The app uses state-of-the-art technology and has a really robust customer support system, as well as quick installation.

ClefGuard

ClevGuard is a good choice if you’re looking for a phone monitoring app that can help you keep track of your cheating spouse because you can do so remotely without any issues.

This spying app lets you access phone files really quickly, and it lets you set up geo-boundaries and will send you a live alert when your spouse has gone outside of that boundary. You can even record their phone calls, and it offers support in multiple languages.

FlexiSPY

FlexiSPY is a great option if you are hoping to catch your cheating spouse in the act, and spy on their smartphone. Not only can you spy on their smartphone, but you can spy on their computer, or their tablet as well.

It also comes with parental control features, and you can easily install and activate the software remotely. It is also going to provide you with automatic remote updates and is compatible with iPad, iPhones, Android, and PC.