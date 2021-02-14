Billionaire Watch
Newly listed online dating company produces youngest self-made female billionaire
31-year-old CEO and founder of Bumble, Wolfe Herd, is presently the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire.
According to Bumble’s prospectus, the 31-year-old CEO and founder of Bumble, Wolfe Herd, owns 21.54 million shares, equal to 11.6% of the multi-billion dollar company. In addition, she is presently the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire, and also the youngest female leader ever to take a company public in the world’s largest economy.
On Thursday, shares of the feminist dating app opened at $76, much higher than its initial IPO price of $43 per share, as investors rushed to have a stake in the newly minted growth stock.
Bumble’s market capitalization is currently at $14.9 billion.
The young female billionaire presently worth about $1.75 Billion created the company as a service by women, for women, presenting it as a place where women can be empowered and harassment was rigorously policed.
What you must know
Wolfe Herd founded the fast-rising dating app in 2014 shortly after she sued her previous employer, Tinder, for sexual misconduct.
- She allegedly accused her boyfriend and former boss, Justin Mateen, of sending derogatory texts and threats, then relieving her of her cofounder title at Tinder.
- Tinder however denied those charges, and the case was immediately settled.
- On leaving Tinder, Herd partnered with Andrey Andreev, a Russian billionaire who had track records in building dating apps, in starting Bumble.
- The Bumble app got launched about seven years ago.
As of today, Bumble operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where over 40 million users come on a monthly basis to discover new people and connect with each other in a safe, secure, and empowering environment.
Bumble and Badoo are two of the highest-grossing online dating mobile applications globally, as of August 2020, according to Sensor Tower, with Bumble and Badoo ranking among the top five grossing iOS lifestyle apps in 30 and 89 countries, respectively.
The company generated $376.6 million and $40.0 million as revenue from January 29, 2020, to September 30, 2020, and from January 1, 2020, to January 28, 2020, respectively.
A leading private equity firm, the Blackstone Group Inc., bought a majority stake into the American based online dating company in 2019, in a transaction estimated to be worth $3 billion. Other investors include venture capital firms Bessemer Venture Partners, Accel and Greycroft.
Billionaire Watch
Jeff Bezos fast closes in on Elon Musk to reclaim world’s richest title
Jeff Bezos is now worth $191 billion and within striking distance of the present world’s richest man, Elon Musk, estimated to now be worth $194 billion.
The man behind the world’s most valuable retail company, Amazon has steadily been closing in on the world’s richest man, Elon Musk in reclaiming that title.
Jeff Bezos who runs the $1.643 trillion valued company is now worth $191 billion and within striking distance of the present world’s richest man, Elon Musk, estimated to now be worth $194 billion, according to data retrieved from Bloomberg Billionaire Index.
The online retail giant returns have under his tenure as the chief executive officer of the e-commerce giant actually ranked second among all S&P stocks since the IPO in May 1997.
READ: Elon Musk, first billionaire ever to be worth over $200 billion
The 57-year-old billionaire is the founder of Amazon, the world’s biggest online retailer company on earth. The American based company sells books, household goods, and other retail products through its flagship platform.
His company also controls the Whole Foods grocery chain and offers video streaming services and remains the biggest cloud computing provider worldwide.
His cash at the bank is estimated to be worth $9.7 billion and most of his wealth is tied to its stake in Amazon.
READ ALSO: World richest man, Jeff Bezos holds 5% of his wealth in cash
What this means: Most rich individuals including, successful tech entrepreneurs, fashion icons, and leading hedge fund managers would rather invest most of their funds in assets like stocks, real estate businesses, debt instruments, and lately cryptos than holding a significant amount of cash at the bank because many banks offer unimpressive interest rates.
- Cash is often exposed to inflation, and in some cases depreciate in value faster than financial assets like gold, Bitcoin.
- With that being said, it’s key to note the world’s elite keep a significant amount of cash primarily in case they need it for buying or investing in future assets.
READ: Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, worth $104 billion keeps $2.3 billion in cash
Recall the Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Amazon, recently stepped down from his role and has been replaced by Amazon’s Cloud Computing Division CEO, Andy Jassy.
Bezos stated, “Right now, I see Amazon at its most inventive ever, making it an optimal time for this transition. As the Executive Chairman, he said, he intends “to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives.”
He owns about 11% of Amazon, according to its most recent SEC filing.
Billionaire Watch
Wallstreetbets triggers top 5 richest billionaires to suffer daily loss of $20 billion
The top 5 richest billionaires had a disastrous showing at the most recent trading session thanks to the group tagged as the Wallstreetbets
The top 5 richest billionaires had a disastrous showing at the most recent trading session, no thanks to the group tagged as the Wallstreetbets disrupting financial markets at an unprecedented level.
The top 5 billionaires most recent daily loss stood at $19.67 billion.
The world’s richest man, Elon Musk recorded the highest daily loss in review, valued at $9.52 billion. The CEO and founder of Amazon, the world’s most valuable online retail company, Jeff Bezos suffered daily losses of about $1.77 billion.
Bill Gates, Bernard Arnault, and the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg had their wealth valuation dropping by $2.4 billion, $3.53 billion, and $2.45 billion respectively.
READ: Airbnb co-founder, Brian Chesky gains over $7 billion in just a few days
The group tagged as the Wallstreetbets is a longstanding subreddit channel founded in 2012, where many Reddit users discuss highly speculative trading strategies and ideas.
- The group has caused huge disruption to financial markets in the previous week, especially among institutional investors like Melvin Capital who recently recapitalize their fund amid its losing positions at Gamestop.
- Stock traders are becoming concerned that hot trending stocks such as GameStop, rising at such an alarming rate might lead to great chaos at global financial markets, in the long run.
In addition, stock experts are also worried that such an unusual trend in play is a sign of a larger bubble in the market and that its unraveling could also cause turbulence and hit retail investors hard.
READ: Gold prices post first weekly loss in a month
Already top-ranking members of the U.S Congress have called for an investigation into the chaotic trading in play at the world’s biggest and most liquid stock market.
Some days ago, the Securities and Exchange Commission stated it was going to unravel if the decisions made by online trading platforms, brokers, in suspending some of the red hot trendy stocks (Gamestop, AMC, Blackberry) in high demand on their platforms, had global investors at the losing end.
