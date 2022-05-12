At the end of the day’s trading session, Champion Breweries Plc’s share price appreciated by 9.93% to close at N4.43 per share, taking the Market capitalization from N31.55 billion to N34.68 billion.

Champion Breweries Plc recorded gains in share price which can be attributed to investors’ positive sentiments which triggered buy-interests in the shares of the company supporting a gain of N3.13 billion in market capitalization at the close of trading activities on the Nigerian stock market.

The shares of the quoted brewery advanced from N4.03 per share at the start of trading day, to N4.43 per share, the highest price traded at the close of the market, to represent a gain of 9.93% which in monetary terms is N0.40

Stock performance summary

The buy-interests witnessed in the shares of Champion Breweries positively influenced the company’s market capitalization from N31.55 billion to N34.68 billion at the end of the day’s trading activities, taking the gain to N3.13 billion.

The shares of the brewery have gained 88.51% from year-to-date, starting the year at N2.35 and currently traded at N4.43. However, the shares of the company have returned about 146.11% gains for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N1.80 per share.

During the day’s trading hours, 2,062,966 ordinary shares of Champion Breweries Plc worth about N9.14 million, were exchanged in 29 executed deals.

In comparison, the shares of Nigerian Breweries Plc and International Breweries Plc gained 2.60% and 9.88% to close at N77.00 and N8.90 at the end of today’s trading session, while Guinness Nig Plc lost 1.46% in share price to close at N98.00.

What you should know

At the end of yesterday’s trading activities, the NGX All-Share Index and Market capitalization appreciated by 1.99% from the previous trading day, to close at 52,838.45 index points and N28.49 trillion respectively.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index appreciated by 1.48% to close the day at 692.27 from 682.20 index points.