The report was achieved through detailed media data gathering and analysis of salient metrics, the report ranked the top five CEOs (Commercial Banks and Insurance) exposure in the Online and Print media.

According to the analysis, the MD of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi sits at the top of the chart with a 24% media share. Following closely is Ebenezer Onyeagwu of Zenith bank with 20%. Ademola Adebisi of Wema Bank ranked third with 20% media share, while Emeka Okonkwo of Union Bank and Kennedy Uzoka of UBA completed the chart with 19% and 17% respectively.

In the insurance sector, the media performance audit report revealed that the MD of Leadway Assurance, Tunde Hassan-Odukale had the most media share with 34% followed by Kunle Ahmed of AXA Mansard Insurance with 24%, Babatunde Fajemirokun of AIICO Insurance with 21%, Adeolu Adewumi-Zer of Allianz Insurance with 20% and Wole Oshin of Custodian Investment with 1% media exposure.