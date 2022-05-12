The Peoples Democratic Party has thrown open the ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

This was disclosed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba while reading the communique issued at the end of the party’s 96th National Executive Committee (NEC) on Wednesday night in Abuja.

The Party’s NEC also appointed former Senate President, Sen. David Mark, as the Chairman of the National Convention Organizing Committee, scheduled for May 28 and May 29 to elect the party’s presidential candidate.

What the PDP is saying

The party said, “After a very extensive deliberation, NEC aligned with the recommendation of the PDP National Zoning Committee that the Presidential Election should now be thrown open.

“The Party should also work towards consensus candidate where possible.

“NEC noted the recommendation of the Zoning Committee that in the interest of justice and fair play, the Party should take decision on Zoning timeously so as to prevent complications in the process.

“On the Presidential Primary and National Convention, NEC ratified that the conduct of the Presidential Primary (Special National Convention) to elect our Party’s Presidential Candidate be done on Saturday May 28 to Sunday May 29 in Abuja.

“NEC approved the setting up of the National Convention Organizing Committee and approved the appointment of Sen. David Mark as Chairman; Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as Deputy Chairman and Ibrahim Shema as Secretary.

“NEC assured of free, fair, credible and transparent processes for the emergence of our Party’s Candidates for all elective positions in the 2023 general elections.”

They added that the Party’s NEC urged the Federal Government to live up to its constitutional duty to secure life and property and ensure an unconditional release of all the abductees.

Recall Nairametrics reported last month that presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi pushed the case for a consensus candidate within the party, saying that despite the Northern caucus of the party doing away with a consensus candidate, the remaining aspirants in the south can still back someone they all share the vision with.