Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Emmanuel Etuh to the company’s board as a Non-Executive Director.

This was disclosed through a notice filed with the Exchange and signed by the company’s secretary, Saratu Umar Garba.

Mr. Emmanuel Etuh’s appointment has been duly approved by the National Insurance Commission.

Related posts No Content Available

About Mr. Emmanuel Etuh

Mr. Emmanuel Etuh is a financial adviser at TMD Capital Partners, where he specializes in building and managing client portfolios and maximizing local investment opportunities, asset structures, and tax-efficient vehicles.

He has private equity experience across various sectors, including information technology, consumer services, retail, media, real estate, and healthcare.

He earlier worked at Banwo & Ighodalo, where he advised on corporate and commercial law, partnerships, foreign investment, and joint ventures transactions across finance, international trade, and technology. He also supported local and international entities on corporate governance, company secretarial, and regulatory compliance matters.

Having worked at the International Bar Association (IBA) London, he developed expertise in international law and policy analytic research. He advised on notable advisory projects concerning countries such as Ghana, Sudan, Mali, and Turkey relating to constitutional reform, insecurity, immigration control, and climate change.

He serves as a trustee of the Jennifer Etuh Foundation; a non-profit developmental organization focused on providing free education and healthcare to women and children in low-income communities across Nigeria.

Mr. Emmanuel earned his LLB from SOAS University of London and earned an LLM from Durham University. He is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitration (FCIArB).