The Federal Government has revealed that West African Gas Pipeline Expansion Project is working closely with the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) Project for possible synergy between the two projects, to boost natural gas delivery in West Africa and Europe.

This was disclosed by Chief Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources in Abuja at the opening of the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the West African Gas Pipeline Authority (WAGPA) project, according to NAN.

The Minister stated that it is a very critical time for the pipeline due to changing geopolitical energy realities caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine putting pressure on global gas demands across Europe.

What they are saying

Sylva stated that the WAGP project originated from the ECOWAS Energy Policy and is aimed at fostering economic development and integration among the ECOWAS States through cross border natural gas transportation.

He added that the FG has ensured that WAGPA was properly positioned to ensure that the objectives for which the organisation was set up were achieved, and to also boost economic integration and cooperation in the sub-region.

He cited successes in the implementation of the pipeline including, the “Open Access, implemented in 2012; Improved Gas Availability; and Takoradi-Tema Interconnection Project (TTIP) which has significantly increased gas flow through the WAGP.”

He also noted the ongoing amendment to the WAGP Act and the WAGP Regulations, which he says, would ultimately give a licencing power to WAGP authority to oversee the activities of the shippers as it relates to the WAGP, for free and fair business environment.

“However, there are more to achieve and we are determined to get to the zenith of our targets, which are to deepen gas supplies and utilisation within the ECOWAS sub-region.

“The global community has classified gas as part of renewable energy.

“Since we cannot but join the global energy transition train we must hurry to exploit the abundant natural gas deposits within the borders of our respective countries.

“In the circumstances therefore, I will seek the understanding and cooperation of all to be guided by the provisions of WAGPA Treaty in reaching a sustainable, profitable and fair decision on this matter,” he said.

He noted the efforts of the West African Gas Company Ltd. (WAPCo), as operator of the pipeline to implement the International Project Agreement and assure transportation of natural gas from entry points to customers in the State parties.

“ECOWAS Commission had initiated the West African Gas Pipeline Expansion Project (WAGPEP) and was currently working with the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) Project for possible synergy between the two projects,” he said.

He added that WAPCo and WAGPA are working closely with the entities to provide technical assistance and experience to achieve the synergy to increase the potential to deliver natural gas for more countries in the ECOWAS sub-region and beyond

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last week that the Federal Government and Morocco are set to build the world’s longest offshore pipeline and second-longest pipeline in the world to carry gas from Nigeria to Morocco, running across 11 West African countries.

The partnership, which is between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Group (NNPC) and ONHYM of Morocco, was originally signed by the two countries in June 2018.