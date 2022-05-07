On the surface, what you’d probably see when you see him is likely just another calm, collected and modestly dressed young man. He may come across as another polo player, someone who does quite a bit on his mobile devices and an upwardly mobile adult. However, away from all of that is a critical thinker, the polymath, and the well-versed entrepreneur.

With full interest in tech, service-providing businesses, consulting, solving problems and several other investments, Khalil Halilu is the perfect example of a visionary 21st-century entrepreneur whose unwavering hope and inspiring belief in the actualization of the “Nigerian Dream” is not just super-strong, but can be very much contagious.

Beyond running several programmes in the Nigerian tech space for young innovators, Khalil Halilu has over the years proven himself as an expert and a thought leader. Someone who is constantly seeking to proffer solutions to problems faced by business owners in Nigeria and across Africa in the nearest future.

Khalil Sulieman Halilu, born on the 29th of October, 1990 in Kano state, Nigeria is the eldest of five children. Having attended the Rainbow Primary School in Kano from 1996, he soon after began his Secondary School Education at St. Thomas Catholic School (2001-2003) which he completed at Prime College, in Kano (2006).

Khalil enrolled at the University of Hertfordshire, right after secondary education, and obtained his Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Business Administration in 2009, as well as his Master’s degree in International Business in 2010.

Growing up with a knack to solve neck-biting problems and reshape the outlook of his home country, Khalil has always had a passion for providing relevant yet sustainable business solutions, especially via Tech and IT. After several years of knowledge acquisition, he decided to start by using his ideas to reshape the agricultural sector.

In 2018, Khalil started the Center for Civic, Welfare and Community Development (CWCD Africa) – A non-governmental organization focused on contributing tangibly to societal areas like Health, Education, Environment and Climate Change. Other areas like Sustainability, Inclusive Development, Welfare for Refugees, Migrants and The Displaced within the continent have also been looked into.

Under Khalil, the CWCD launched another invention, the Zabe mobile app, which was pivotal during the Nigerian General Elections in 2019. Zabe App is a civic tool that seeks to deepen democratic participation and decentralize electoral transparency. To further ensure that the processes in the election were fair and credible, the Zabe.ng was created as an election monitoring app that can keep voters up to date with real-time updates.

Zabe.ng enjoyed amazing success and proved to be a useful tool in the election recording only a 3% difference from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s results. In a bid to further influence lives and eradicate more problems, Khalil ventured into the next possible way to help.

Khalil, or KSH, as he is fondly called, spotted the stress that accompanies modern-day shopping, from sorting to logistics and made available a more convenient way for shoppers to avoid crowded market places and unnecessary long drives to get supplies.

This led to the creation of ShapShap. An online platform that provides on-demand delivery service to those who need it. ShapShap has helped a large number of shoppers to find their favourite products, order, and track deliveries till they get to their final destination.

In his own words, “There is no doubt that African problems are best addressed by home-grown solutions”.

Just as any wise African entrepreneur with insight will do, Khalil has in recent times, keyed into youth empowerment. The multifaceted genius is focused on raising a dynamic generation of unconventional thinkers and innovators, savvy enough to receive the baton in the race of imprinting Nigeria amongst the Tech greats.

One of the strategies put in motion was the creation of CANs.ng – a hub of innovative expression for the up-and-coming entrepreneurial enthusiasts.

To Khalil, this project is more than a physical space, CANs.ng is a platform committed to building Africa’s next-gen thought leaders and recognized experts in several fields.

With so much at hand, Khalil Halilu in his free time has proven he is also a well-groomed sportsman. He is an all-rounder with Golf and Polo being his major hobbies. Khalil is also a member of the Abuja Polo club, Nigerian Polo Association, Lagos Polo club and Kano Golf club.

With so much done, and yet more to achieve, Khalil is confident in proffering more localized Tech solutions alongside providing innovative options for solving today’s problems.

Beyond tech, Khalil Halilu is changing the African entrepreneurial narrative

From improving connectivity, seamless financial transactions, borderless trade transactions, and access to public services, technology has been ingrained into society’s core and is gradually reshaping how we go about our daily activities. The aim of technology in itself is problem-solving and several bright minds continue to create platforms that help people solve problems.

One of the pioneers of this new method of solving modern-day problems is no other than Khalil Halilu, Nigeria’s tech expert and a well-versed entrepreneur. Khalil has proven to be someone who, over the years, is concerned about proffering solutions to society’s everyday questions and utilizing them to improve the lifestyle of Africans in today’s world.

In his words, “To go the unconventional way in solving problems, you need technology to bridge the gaps”. Having been recognized as a thought leader in the tech industry, Khalil Halilu is beyond being the Techpreneuer. He is the man inspiring the new generation of dreamers and young achievers. Walking his talk, Khalil started the Center for Civic, Welfare and Community Development (CWCD Africa) in 2018.

The CWCD Africa is a non-governmental organization focused on contributing tangibly to societal areas like Health, Education, Environment and Climate Change. Other areas like Sustainability, Inclusive Development, Welfare for Refugees, Migrants and The Displaced within the continent have also been visited. So far, some of Khalil’s solutions have contributed massively to a number of sectors in Nigeria.

Khalil’s courage and determination continue to blaze the tracks and instigate a turnaround for innovators and entrepreneurs, causing many to think outside the box of confinement of the Nigerian factor. Sectors like the Agricultural sector, logistics, consulting, and many more have felt his positive impact. Beyond those also, the Nigerian electoral process is another area where Khalil is using technology to provide solutions and foster new ways to tackle issues.

One of them is the invention of OyaOya – the marketplace platform for vendors to present their products, customers to select a product, commodity transporters and an escrow payment system for secure transactions, and both traders and buyers can testify to the ease and security the platform brings.

When asked about the platform, Khalil stated, “We are also mindful that today’s urban dweller is a very busy person. He or she does not have the time to go out for cooking gas or shop around for groceries. Customers just want access to the best items at the best prices, delivered to them with ease. This is where OyaOya comes in.”

With an ever-present passion for providing solutions, Khalil set out to further influence the logistics and even the electoral process. Under Khalil, the CWCD launched another invention – the Zabe app, which was pivotal during the Nigerian General Elections in 2019 as a civic tool that sought to deepen democratic participation and electoral transparency.

Khalil has encouraged more visionaries to look beyond just the profitability of Tech and create solutions that will bring ease for Africans. Of course, Technology is a wonderful means but Tech experts should remember to develop innovations that will help society and inspire the coming generations.

Realizing how important raising a generation of unconventional thinkers is to the future of any society in present times, not just in business, but all-round improvement, Khalil set up a project called CANs.ng. CANs.ng is a hub committed to building Africa’s next generation of Elon Musks, Jeff Bezos, Ngozi Okonjo-Iwealas, Steve Jobs, and so on. At CANs.ng, young people are nurtured and empowered to become thought leaders in their chosen fields.

For Khalil, the plan is to leverage technology to create sustainable solutions for Africa, but beyond that, inspire the next generation of mavericks that will see Africa grow to meet the ranks continentally.