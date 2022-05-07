The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has implored Airlines Operators of Nigeria (AON) to suspend their planned shutdown, which is to kick-off on Monday, May 9, 2022.

This was disclosed by the agency via a statement issued and shared via its Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to the statement, which was signed by its Executive Vice Chairman, Babatunde Irukera, the commission encouraged and implored the airline operators to consider the implications of the planned shutdown.

What FCCPC is saying about airlines shut down

Irukera stated, “The commission implores and encouraged domestic airlines to consider the effects of the proposed shutdown on passengers and the magnitude, difficulties and hardship that comes with such actions.

“The commission does not trivialise the disruption and potential challenge to the business continuity and survivability an inordinately high cost of Jet fuel cost present to domestic aviation.”

RELEASE: Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) Annoucement to Suspend Domestic Aviation Operations on Monday, May 9th, 2022@NigeriaGov pic.twitter.com/zxXMiKbkuD — FCCPC Nigeria (@fccpcnigeria) May 7, 2022

Details soon …