Nigerian airline operators have announced that they will embark on an indefinite strike starting on Monday, 9th May 2022.

This was disclosed by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) via a statement issued on Friday evening, as they cited the increasing cost of aviation fuel as the major reason for shutting down operations.

They claim that the price of aviation fuel (JetA1) has suddenly risen from N190 per litre to about N700, a development which has created huge pressure on the sustainability of operations and financial viability of the airlines.

However, Nigerians have warned of the negative effects of the strike on Nigerians, citing that flying is the safest means of transportation in Nigeria due to rising insecurity in remote areas of the country’s highways.

For a number of years, many Nigerians have become quite apprehensive about road travel because of the activities of bandits and kidnappers. Even those that before now took comfort in travelling via rail have also been discouraged following the recent terrorist attack of an Abuja-Kaduna train in March of this year.

@firstladyship, said, “Airlines in Nigeria will shut down their services to passengers from Monday. Aviation fuel is now very expensive at N700. I hope you can trek from Lagos to Abuja? If you use the roads, I hope you have your ransom money?

Some allege that the airlines want to run a new subsidy racket instead of dealing with market forces, even after the FG has stated that airlines can import aviation fuel.

Twitter user, @Ambrosia_Ijebu warns “that’s another subsidy racket that must be sustained for Nigeria to keep up the pretence of being functional.”

Others warned of the increased hardships in the country this year as options run out for most Nigerians. @MaverickThamani said, “Domestic Airlines are shutting down on Monday and our politicians are purchasing a N100m form like its nothing. This country will break you mentally if you’re not mindful.”

Another user, @olorunwababs said that Nigerian politicians cannot be busy raising N100 million for Presidential nomination forms while Nigerians are not safe travelling by roads and without options.

Adetayo Ogundipe said that only one positive thing can come out of the strike by the airlines. “One positive outcome of this strike is that the rich will be forced to experience the fear that the poor face dailing when travelling by road or train,” he said.

@mavisikpeme lamented, “You can neither travel by air nor by road from Monday. It’s beginning to feel like a horror movie in Nigeria with government’s lackadaisical (attitude) towards emerging problems. Why wait for issues to escalate with the airlines?”

What you should know

Earlier in March, the airlines had notified customers of expected flight delays and cancellations as a result of the hike in aviation fuel, a development which impacted heavily on their operations.

Nairametrics also reported that the NNPC had already commenced discussion with the airline operators on how they can be granted licenses to import fuel which is needed for their operations.