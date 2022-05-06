The Nigeria Railway Corporation revealed that the damaged Abuja–Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) track which was destroyed by an explosion in a terrorist attack in March has been restored.

This was disclosed in a statement by the NRC managing Director, Mr Fidet Okhiria, on Thursday in Lagos.

He added that the technical team will continue with other track stabilisation works in order to kick start operations.

Related posts No Content Available

What the NRC is saying

Okhiria explained that the south end of the tracks, destroyed by explosion, has been successfully joined with the north end.

He said, “In our concerted efforts at restoring the Abuja–Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) tracks corridor for resumption of service, please note the latest updates as follows:

“The connection of the AKTS line has been achieved. This implies that the major track components (Concrete Sleepers and Rails) have been completely laid.

“The south end of the tracks (which was destroyed by the explosion), has been successfully joined with the north end. Track access between Abuja and Kaduna is now restored.”

He stated that stabilisation works on the track, including Ballasting, Temping, Fastening of accessories will be continued by its technical team, adding that the Loco 2502 which was involved in the accident (though not damaged) and trapped at the Rigasa end due to lack of route access, has now crossed to the Idu end.

He added that operations of the Abuja–Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) would resume soon with additional security measures put in place, measures include passengers would be required to provide their NIN registration for verification prior to purchasing train tickets.

“We will continue to collaborate with security agencies to ensure that all persons being held are rescued unhurt and reunited with their families soon.

“We continue to pray for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate attack.

“We also pray that Almighty God to continue to grant the families of those who lost loved ones, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

What you should know

Recall that on March 28, some terrorists attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train with many passengers on board.

The attack which occurred a few kilometres from the Kaduna metropolis had about 8 people killed, with dozens injured and some others kidnapped by the bandits. Onboard the train, were 362 passengers and 20 crew members.

Following the event after the train attack, the Nigerian government announced plans to beef up security in its railway infrastructure, revealing that it will implement an integrated surveillance system in the Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan and Warri-Itakpe railway systems.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government also revealed that the Kaduna train attack may have some Boko Haram elements linked to it, as the preliminary report of what transpired showed that there is a collaboration between the bandits and Boko Haram terrorists, who were dislodged from the Northeast.