The Federal Government has revealed that the Kaduna train attack may have some Boko Haram elements linked to it, as the preliminary report of what transpired at the Kaduna train attacks showed that there is a collaboration between the bandits and Boko Haram terrorists, who were dislodged from the Northeast.

This was disclosed by Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information, while discussing efforts FG is making to release the kidnapped victims from the March 28 attack.

He added that the FG is leaving no stone unturned, but did not tell the media specific steps they are taking.

What he said:

“What the Federal Government is doing won’t be the subject matter of a press conference, because we have lives at stake.

“The various arms of security are working night and day to unravel the mystery surrounding the attack as a whole. What I can assure you is that as we speak, the respective arms of government are actually engaged in getting those victims released. It is natural for a father or a mother of a kidnapped person to be worried and to be concerned.’’

He revealed that during the attack, Boko Haram and Bandits were working together, to operate in the North West

“What is happening now is that there is a kind of an unholy handshake between bandits and Boko Haram insurgents.

“Preliminary report of what transpired at the Kaduna train attacks shows that there is a kind of collaboration between the bandits and Boko Haram terrorists dislodged from the Northeast.

“I can tell you very confidently that the Federal Government is on the top of this matter. I think it will be counterproductive and not going to aid or help those who are kidnapped or help the security forces who are tracing and ensuring that there’ll be no repeat of such attacks,’’ he added.

What you should know

The Nigerian Government announced last week that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has successfully moved 12 out of 14 coaches involved in the recent Abuja-Kaduna train terror attack, to its various stations.