The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced that it has successfully moved 12 out of 14 coaches involved in the recent Abuja-Kaduna train terror attack, to its various stations.

This is as the Corporation has also revealed that intensive and more expansive repair works on the track at the incident site have been achieved.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Managing Director of NRC, Mr Fidet Okhiria, on Friday, saying that efforts were being made to recover the remaining two coaches.

What the Managing Director of NRC is saying

Okhiria said, ”Extensive Rolling Stock recovery exercise has been achieved.

”Specifically at the close of work today (April 7), the half capsized coach (SP 00003) has been pushed back to standing position and coach (SPA 00002) was re-railed and pushed to Rigasa Station.

”The total number of recovered coaches is now 12 out of 14. These include all 11 coaches of the attacked AK9 train and one coach of the Rescue Train.

”All 12 coaches recovered have been moved safely to our stations. Efforts are continuing to recover the remaining two coaches and Loco 2809.’’

On the 362 passengers and 20 train crew members on board the train, the NRC boss said the status remained the same as at its last update.

In case you missed it

Recall that on March 28, some terrorists attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train with many passengers on board. The attack which occurred a few kilometres to Kaduna metropolis had about 8 people killed, with dozens injured and some others suspected to have been kidnapped by the bandits.

The NRC in an update on April 4, said that 191 persons on the manifest were now confirmed safe and at their various homes, 22 people were reported missing by their relatives with 8 persons confirmed dead.