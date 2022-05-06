Nigeria generated 89.14kMWh of energy on Thursday, 5th May 2022, representing a 7.4% decline compared to the 96.28kMWh generated the previous day and lowest daily energy generation in almost two weeks.

Similarly, power supply also declined by the same margin to 87.77kMWh on Thursday in contrast to 94.81kMWh distributed on Wednesday, 4th May 2022. This is according to information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Nigeria’s electricity generation has fallen further below the 105kMWh minimum requirement to record some level of power supply stability in the country despite various interventions in the sector.

Highlight (5th May 2022)

Peak generation – 3,925MW (-11.3%)

Off-peak generation – 3,434.04MW (+7.7%)

Energy generated – 89,141.28MWh (-7.4%)

Energy sent out – 87,772.43MWh (-7.4%)

The highest frequency for the day was 50.84Hz, while the lowest frequency was 49.1Hz. Also, 98.46% of the energy generated on Wednesday was supplied to DisCos.

The Federal Government through its Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission on Thursday officially released different documents indicating the approved power tariff increase payable by consumers to six electricity distribution companies in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s labour has urged the Federal Government to scrap and reverse the electricity privatisation exercise, noting that the challenges in the electricity sector persist despite the significant support funds into the sector.

This was stated by the president of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Mr. Ayuba Wabba, while speaking on Sunday, 1st May 2022 in Abuja during the 2022 International Workers’ Day celebration. He stated that “the challenges in our electricity sub-sector persist despite the acclaimed goodness that the power sector privatization programme promised.”

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need of many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the price of diesel and recent fuel scarcity across the country. The cost of power in the country has gone up and is further exacerbated by constant disruption in electricity supply.