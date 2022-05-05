The United Nations has called for an additional $351 million as part of the overall $1.1 billion, for the humanitarian response plan to aid Nigeria to deal with the insecurity situation in the North West.

This was disclosed by Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Gutteres while addressing state house correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

The UN Chief who arrived in Nigeria on a two-day visit had earlier visited Maiduguri in Nigeria’s Northeast to address the humanitarian crisis in the region.

What the UN Secretary-General is saying

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Gutteres said the organisation will be mobilising an additional 321 million U.S dollars in support of Nigeria’s efforts to combat terrorist activities in the North East.

The UN Chief said, ”We are very active in support of the humanitarian efforts of the Nigerian government and that is why we have called for an additional $351 million as part of the overall $1.1 billion for the humanitarian response plan for Nigeria.

”In spite all that they have seen and endured, the people I saw remain hopeful and committed to returning to their communities and resuming their lives.

”To that end, I welcome the establishment of the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return and Resettlement of displaced persons in the North-East.”

He added that he also discussed the smooth transition of democracy for Nigeria’s 2023 elections with President Buhari, adding that they “discussed the importance of laying the groundwork to ensure peaceful and democratic elections next year and the full participation of Nigerian women and young people in all areas.

”We also discussed government’s measures to address security challenges across the country.

”I want to extend my deepest condolences to the victims of the appalling attacks in Plateau State, two and half weeks ago.

”It is a tragic reminder of terrorism scourge across West Africa and the Sahel,” he said.

Gutteres thanked the FG for its unwavering support for the Multinational Joint Task Force and the Lake Chad Basin Commission adding that Nigeria is a pillar of continental and global cooperation and a steadfast part of the United Nations.