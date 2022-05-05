Electricity supply in Nigeria fell to 94,812.98MWh on Wednesday, 4th May 2022, representing a 4% decline compared to 98,759.26MWh of energy supplied on the previous day. This is according to information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Also, generation dipped by 3.9% to 96,278.96MWh on Wednesday from 100,217.1MWh recorded on Tuesday, 3rd May 2022. Meanwhile, power generation peaked at 4.43kMW, while its off-peak during the day was 3.19kMW.

Nigeria’s electricity generation is yet to hit the 105kMWh minimum requirement to record some level of power supply stability in the country despite various interventions in the sector.

Highlight (4th May 2022)

Peak generation – 4,426.3MW (+3.1%)

Off-peak generation – 3,188.4MW (-19.8%)

Energy generated – 96,278.96MWh (-3.9%)

Energy sent out – 94,812.98MWh (-4%)

The highest frequency for the day was 51.45Hz, while the lowest frequency was 49.39Hz. Also, 98.48% of the energy generated on Wednesday was supplied to DisCos.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s labour has urged the Federal Government to scrap and reverse the electricity privatisation exercise, noting that the challenges in the electricity sector persist despite the significant support funds into the sector.

This was stated by the president of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Mr. Ayuba Wabba, while speaking on Sunday, 1st May 2022 in Abuja during the 2022 International Workers’ Day celebration. He stated that “the challenges in our electricity sub-sector persist despite the acclaimed goodness that the power sector privatization programme promised.”

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need of many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the price of diesel and recent fuel scarcity across the country. The cost of power in the country has gone up and is further exacerbated by constant disruption in electricity supply.