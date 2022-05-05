The Federal Government through the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Ministry of Communications has announced the issuance of a Request for Qualification for a single-window Device Management System (DMS) for mobile communication devices.

This was disclosed in a statement by the ICRC on Wednesday, adding that the deadline for registration ends on June 3, 2022, at 12:00 PM.

The FG stated that the system would be used for tracking communication devices to eliminate fake and substantial devices and also support the fight against cybercrime and insecurity

What they are saying

The statement titled “Notice of Request for Qualification from Prospective Operators for the Deployment of a Device Management System in Nigeria,” said the FG through the NCC in partnership with the ICRC is supporting the deployment of a single window Device Management System for mobile communication devices under a public-private partnership arrangement named the “NCC Device Management System”.

It stated that the NCC has also retained the services of a transaction partner to assist in the project preparation and procurement of a PPP partner.

Why it matters

The FG added that the proposed DMS will provide a single control point for comprehensive device management for mobile communication devices in Nigeria.

Specifically, the proposed DMS will support capabilities for tracking of communication devices to eliminate fake and substantial devices, provides detailed statistical information for stakeholder use and support the fight against cybercrime and insecurity.

The scope of the DMS project is Design, Build, Finance, and Operate and maintain the deployment of a DMS solution within the terms and conditions that will be prescribed in the PPP Agreement.