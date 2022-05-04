The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 98 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 50,126.41 points, to reflect a growth of 0.98% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 17.35%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N262.80 billion.

At the close of market on Wednesday 4th May 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N27.02 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as WEMABANK led 31 gainers, and 27 losers topped by OANDO at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 7,409.97 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

WEMABANK up +10.00% to close at N3.85

OKOMUOIL up 10.00% to close at N161.70

NB up +9.98% to close at N62.80

PRESCO up +9.97% to close at N157.70

ETERNA up +9.97% to close at N6.62

NGX Top ASI losers

OANDO down – 10.00% to close at N5.67

TRANSEXP down – 9.88% to close at N0.73

MANSARD down – 7.79% to close at N2.25

IKEJAHOTEL down – 7.14% to close at N1.30

CUTIX down – 6.15% to close at N2.29

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

UBN – 263,647,006

TRANSCORP – 74,057,522

AIICO – 31,031,383

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

UBN – N1,660,986,047.30

PRESCO – N511,895,831.05

ZENITH – N385,840,441.45

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 31 gainers surpassed 27 losers.