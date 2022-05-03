The screening appeal for all People’s Democratic Party aspirants for governorship and presidential elections has been rescheduled from May 3 to May 4, by the party’s National Working Committee committee (NWC).

Also, the earlier scheduled National Executive Meeting of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been shifted from May 5 to May 10.

This was disclosed in a statement by Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the party’s National Secretary on Monday night.

What PDP is saying

According to PDP, the date clashes with the local government delegate elections which involve all members of the party.

Mr Anyanwu said the meeting which was earlier scheduled to hold at the National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja will now be held on May 10.

In another statement by Mr Debo Ologunagba, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, they noted that the purpose for rescheduling was because of the Eid-Fitr celebration.

“The NWC apologises for any inconveniences this change in date might have caused,” Mr Ologunagba said.