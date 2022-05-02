Local capacity building was given a significant boost at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE) on the 20th of April 2022 with the commissioning of a multi-purpose 100-seater ICT Centre.

The FUPRE ICT Centre is an ultra-modern facility which houses a Wi-fi lounge, computer laboratories, conference rooms, a lecture hall, office spaces, and equipment rooms. The facility is fully furnished, and equipped with modern ICT infrastructure, which includes SMART Interactive Boards, 100 computers with licensed software, a customised e-Learning Portal for access to online courses and training among other state-of-the art fixtures.

The Centre will promote the teaching and learning of ICT education and will provide a conducive learning environment to scholars and researchers alike. With its frontline technological facilities, the Centre will give students, lecturers, and researchers the resources and connectivity to keep them in step with global ICT practice and advancement.

In addition to its ICT functionality, the Centre has been deliberately designed by the Project Sponsors (NNPC & SNEPCo) and the Contractor (The Offshore Lab) to promote good citizenship, value orientation and energy sustainability through the integration of features such as:

Dedicated cycling infrastructure with bicycles donated to the Centre; An outdoor collaboration garden with canopy trees, branded seats, wi-fi access and recycling bins; Trees and gardens including 28 king palm trees, 10 canopy trees, flower beds and grass around the building’s perimeter Bold signage and access strategy including – disabled parking area and ramp access, pedestrian routes, speed limit signs, safety and directional signs etc.

The ICT Centre is also equipped with a 3D Printer, and associated academic materials, to introduce the University’s students to advancements in the additive manufacturing space.