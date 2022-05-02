Forte Upstream Services Limited has received the ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system.

The certificate was presented by the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) at an event held at the Civic Centre in Lagos on Thursday, 28th April 2022 and shows that the company’s Quality Management System conforms to the requirements of the standard ISO 9001:2015.

According to the Standards Organization of Nigeria, Forte Upstream Services Limited was subjected to rigorous certification assessment by auditors, after which the company was adjudged to have conformed to the requirements of the International Standards.

The certification is in line with the company’s commitment to ongoing improvements in its processes, procedures, and quality delivery of its services and products.

What they are saying

While speaking to members of the press, the managing director of Forte Upstream Services Limited, Mr. Doyin Ogun said that the certification is a confirmation of the company’s effective quality management system, which has passed a rigorous audit by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

He said, “The audit process assessed our people and their knowledge and implementation of our policies, and the systems that we use to drive them, and put them to test. This essentially factors in how we operate in order to attain expected quality levels for our stakeholders, current customers, and ultimately our potential customers.

“What we believe is that, when clients see the ISO certification, they are confident that our company has gone through the right kind of tests and that enhances our credibility. It also gives us a better selection chance, when we go out there to look for partners.”

He also added that the certification is now a standard for the company as it is imperative keep to the level by ensuring adequate feedback system with its clients and other stakeholders.

About Forte Upstream Services Limited

Forte Upstream Services Limited (F.U.S.L) is a wholly-owned Nigerian oilfield services company, providing solutions over the years to the Nigerian energy sector. The company traces its origin to the early 90s, operating as Star-AP Joint Venture, which at that time was a joint venture between Star Oilfield Supplies Services Limited and African Petroleum Plc.

The company later operated under the name AP Oilfield Services (APOS) Limited in 2003, rendering services to petroleum exploration and production companies. With the acquisition of AP Plc and subsequent change of ownership in 2013, the name was changed from AP Oilfield Services Limited to Forte Upstream Services Limited to reflect the new ownership by Forte Oil Plc.

Meanwhile, Gbonka Oil & Gas Limited have been championing the growth and development of the company after acquiring Forte Upstream Services Limited in 2019.

About ISO 9001:2015 certification.

The ISO 9001 is defined as the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). Most organizations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

Also, the ISO 9001:2015 in addition to the above, specifies requirements for a quality system when the organization aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system, including processes for improvement of the system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.