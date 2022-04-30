Football super-agent, Mino Raiola who hails from Italy has sadly passed away from a yet to be disclosed illness.

His death has been confirmed by his family through his official Twitter handle.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, it was reported that Raiola was dead. He however tweeted a message debunking the report.

What the family is saying

The family confirm Raiola’s death in a statement which read thus:

“In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing Football Agent that ever was.

“Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realized it.

“Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed.”

“Mino’s mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion.”

“We thank everybody for the huge amount of support received during these difficult times and ask for respect for the privacy of family and friends in this moment of grief.

The Raiola Family.”

What you should know about Raiola

The multilingual football agent started his agency career with a sports agent firm, Sports Promotion where he gained early experience in brokering deals involving players.

He worked his way up from humble beginnings to become one of the most influential figures in football, brokering mega-deals involving big players.

He was the agent to a lot of players in Football with the most prominent ones being the likes of Haaland, De Ligt, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba.

Others include players like Mario Balotelli, Donnarumma, Verratti, Lozano, Mkhitaryan amongst others.

The 54-year-old was involved in some huge transfers in the world game. He brokered the £89 million deal which took Paul Pogba back to Manchester United from Juventus which was a world records fee back then in 2016.

It was reported that Raiola earned as much as £20million from Pogba’s world record Manchester United deal, allowing him to purchase the former Miami home of notorious American mob boss, Al Capone.

Forbes estimated last year that Raiola’s personal wealth was in the region of £62m.