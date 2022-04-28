Multi-asset global online broker Kwakol Markets is a brand that believes in employing the best-fit people and ideas to develop innovative products that empower its clients to achieve financial freedom. The company boasts a vibrant and young team of enterprising growth hackers, technology specialists, creative designers, analytical thinkers, people managers, and quality educators. Sincerity, synergy, empowerment and passion are some of the core values that every member of the Kwakol team lives by.

Strong and Impeccable Leadership

Led by Dr. Yakubu Ishaku Teri, founder and CEO of Kwakol Markets, the team is committed to helping clients build wealth sustainably. “The company was founded to bring a new light on innovation in the online investing industry. We are a team of energetic and young analytical thinkers, with a client-centric approach in everything we do. A happy client makes us happy, and pushes us to achieve new heights every day,” believes Dr. Teri.

Highly qualified and visionary leaders are at the helm of Kwakol Markets. While Dr. Teri has a degree in medicine, Joseph Ishaku, the COO and Research Lead, worked as an economist at a foundation before he co-founded Kwakol. He has a post-graduate degree in economics from University College, London, with extensive research and programme experience in various African markets. Mr. Ishaku loves the opportunity Kwakol gives him to work with talented young people. The possibility of influencing a change is what drives him.

The young leaders and their achievements are an inspiration to team members. Oladapo Eyitope, a Growth Associate at Kwakol, hopes to echo their leadership and management style in the future. Similar sentiments are shared by Ademola Stephen, Social Media Designer & Video Editor, and Samuel Ibitogbe, intern with the Academic Department.

An Encouraging and Positive Work Environment

Kwakol Markets has an exciting, people-centric and positive work culture that puts team members at ease and encourages them to deliver their best. Oladapo Eyitope says that the environment is cordial, respectful and challenging, with plenty of room for growth and self-development. She appreciates that the company offers cutting-edge tools to the team to aid in their deliverables.

Victor Igono, a Research Analyst at the firm, loves the trust in staff abilities that the top management always demonstrate, while giving each individual independence to deliver their best. Mr. Igono is an investment consultant and dealmaker, with expertise in key sectors like technology, healthcare and natural resources. His research work is focused on economic and political developments in West Africa. He joined Kwakol Markets in June 2021, where he enjoys keeping up with the spate of changes across global economies and how it impacts the company’s areas of interest.

Customer Relationship Manager Ahiakwo Peace enjoys interacting with new clients and resolving their issues. She manages the company’s CRM and LiveChat account feature on the website. Her role is to help clients navigate the platform. Ms. Peace also represents Kwakol on live radio sessions. She especially appreciates how her team members push her to outdo herself every day. She says, “Trust me, everything at Kwakol is going to make you into the best version of yourself.”

Skilled Technology Team

The technology team at Kwakol Markets comprises experts in software engineering and development, data analytics, UX, IT, blockchain and consulting. Benjamin Teri, the Chief Technology Officer, has a master’s degree in data science and analytics from the University of North Carolina. He has had an impressive career, launching and managing tech start-ups and various development projects.

In the same team, Ijuptil Dauda, the Technical Support Officer, provides the staff and clients cutting-edge, responsive technical assistance. Bashir Saine, IT Support Officer and Project Manager, has a B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering and a certificate in Project Management from IBMI. He loves that he gets to learn something at work every day. He appreciates the learning curve the organisation fosters, where on-the-job training has helped him hone numerous skills.

A Team with Diverse Interests

Apart from the nuances of the financial world, the Kwakol Markets team has diverse interests outside of work, which helps them lead a well-rounded life. CEO, Dr. Teri, likes to play soccer and participates in many medical outreach programmes, putting his medical background to good use. Co-founder and COO, Joseph Ishaku, is a design and art enthusiast. Ahiakwo Peace uses her people skills to host a podcast, while also writing poetry. Ademola Stephen is a photography enthusiast, with a passion for travelling.

Advice for Prospective Traders

The Kwakol team firmly believes in robust education, trading best practices and good risk management measures to support long term success in the financial markets. Samuel Ibitogbe, Intern Associate, advises new clients to first start trading on the demo account to learn how the financial markets work and hone their trading strategies. Digital Marketing Associate, Blessing Mukorho, appreciates the company’s Academic Team, which imparts rich trading education and gives step-by-step guidance to new clients. These courses are hands-on and easy to understand.

“Information is key to being successful. New traders must be willing to educate themselves enough to succeed. That’s why we invest in a variety of tools and educational materials to help our new traders grow fast,” says Dr. Teri, CEO, Kwakol Markets.

The company is always on the lookout for bright young people to join its team. Anyone with a strong inclination for customer-centricity, technological innovation, creativity, learning and teamwork are highly valued at Kwakol.

The company is always on the lookout for bright young people to join its team. Anyone with a strong inclination for customer-centricity, technological innovation, creativity, learning and teamwork are highly valued at Kwakol.