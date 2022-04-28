Guinness Nigerian Plc, the Nigerian subsidiary of British multinational beverage and alcoholic firm, on Thursday, formally opened its new £6.2 million ultra-modern headquarters located at Cocoa Industries Road, Ogba, Lagos.

This is coming several weeks after the company denied reports making rounds that it plans to exit Nigeria or relocate its operations to Ghana.

Delivering her speech at the occasion, the Chairman of Guinness Nigeria, Dr Omobola Johnson, said the ceremony also doubled as a celebration of the 72nd Anniversary of Guinness Nigeria’s consistent business in the country.

The Guinness Nigeria complex is reported to have a bar, game room, gymnasium and modern office facilities among others.

What the Chairman of Guinness Nigeria is saying

Johnson noted that the world-class edifice was a testament of the Guinness brand’s confidence in continuing to do business in Nigeria and had rested rumours that the company was relocating from the country.

She said, “It is a testament that Guinness is here to stay and committed to doing business in Nigeria.’’

Johnson pointed out that the modern edifice shows the culture Guinness stands for and the company’s aspirations for the future.

Going further she said, “It is about working well, living well and also playing well.’’

What the Director-General of NAFDAC

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mojisola Adeyeye, thanked Guinness Nigeria for playing a critical role in the food and beverage sector.

Adeyeye, who was represented by the Director, Food, Safety and Applied Nutrition, NAFDAC, Mrs Eva Edwards, said the regulatory agency would continue to support Guinness to ensure the success of its business in Nigeria.

Also, Mr Mark Sandys, Global Head of Beer, Baileys and Smirnoff, Diageo Group, said Nigeria forms a special place in the history of Guinness being the second place the beer was brewed after Ireland, adding that the new headquarters was a clear indication of the company’s confidence in Guinness Nigeria based on its performance in the country.

What you should know

Recall that earlier in March, Guinness Nigeria reiterated its confidence in the Nigerian economy as it dismissed reports that it plans to leave Nigeria after establishing in Nigeria since 1950.

It restated its commitment to remaining in the country and delivering value to its stakeholders and consumers, maintaining that the rumour making rounds was at variance with the company’s current expansion and drive with the acquisition of a 25acres commercial property in a choice location in Lagos.

In its recently released financial statement, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Nigeria’s second-largest brewery, appears to have recorded impressive results, signifying that good times are back again.

The impressive result despite rising costs was said to be driven by resilient consumer demand and improved outlet coverage, as well as benefitting from headline price increases in key brands.

Revenue grew across all key categories driven by our strategic focus brands, Malta Guinness and Guinness, as well as double-digit growth in local and imported spirits and the ready-to-drink category.